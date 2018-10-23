‘Lukaku is really making me hate football’ — Fans Lash At Lukaku For Awful Showing Against Juventus

Manchester United were largely poor in the final third during their clash with Serie A champions, Juventus, at Old Trafford today. The Red Devils didn’t mount serious threat to the Old lady’s plan of going away with the maximum three points during their UEFA match day 3 fixture this evening.

After going down to a Dybala’s goal in the 16th minute, it was expected that the Red Devils would push for an equalizer but they were largely uneffective in the final third.

Their attacking focal point, Romelu Lukaku, struggled so bad in the match that he couldn’t have a single shot on target and his hold up play was largely bad.

As a result of his un impressive display in the encounter tonight, Manchester United fans have been on social media firing shots at the Big Belgian.

What they are saying:

Lukaku is an absolute bag of shite. 🐓 — Gary Richards (@Gary7Richards) October 23, 2018

Only just realised Lukaku is still on the pitch, he’s fucking useless. #MUNJUV — BxTriggerx (@BxTriggerx) October 23, 2018

Quality trio at the back for Juve especially with Lukaku in there as well #shitHeskey — Kyle Blow (@KyleBlow94) October 23, 2018