Football

‘Lukaku is really making me hate football’ — Fans Lash At Lukaku For Awful Showing Against Juventus

Manchester United were largely poor in the final third during their clash with Serie A champions, Juventus, at Old Trafford today. The Red Devils didn’t mount  serious threat to the Old lady’s plan of going away with the maximum three points during their UEFA match day 3 fixture this evening.

After going down to a Dybala’s goal in the 16th minute, it was expected that the Red Devils would push for an equalizer but they were largely uneffective in the final third.

Their attacking focal point, Romelu Lukaku, struggled so bad in the match that he couldn’t have a single shot on target and his hold up play was largely bad.

As a result of his un impressive display in the encounter tonight, Manchester United fans have been on social media firing shots at the Big Belgian.

What they are saying:

You may also like

ManUtd 0 Juventus: Fans Throw Mud At Man Utd Players For Lack Of Character

ManUtd 0 Juve 1: Cristiano Ronaldo Wins It For Juventus With This ‘Sumptuous Assist’ For Dybala(Video)

ManUtd vs Juventus: ‘De Gea Is Not Human’ – See What Fans Are Saying About His ‘Wonderful Double Saves’ Against Ronaldo

Betting Tips: Shakhtar Donetsk vs Manchester City

’10 Wins In A Row’ – Here Is How Arsenal Players Reacted To Equaling 11 Years Old ‘Personal’Record

FOOTBALL BETTING: CHECK OUT FREE 15 ODDS FOR TODAY: 23RD OCTOBER

‘Is This The Same Iwobi From Last Season’ – Fans Laud Alex Iwobi’s Performance Against Leicester(Video)

‘Arsenal Score One Of The Filthiest Goal Of The Season’ – Fans Reactions To Aubameyang’s Goal Would Leave You Thrilled(Video)

What Arsenal Midfielder, Mesut Ozil, Said After Equalizing Against Leicester Would Melt Your Heart

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *