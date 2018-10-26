Luxurious lifestyle of Otunba Cash arrested in Turkey for $1.4 million scam (Photos)

Nigerian big boy, Emanuel “Otunba Cash” Aneke, who is also the CEO of Instanbul Entertainment in Nigeria was recently arrested alongside his gang members O. Popoola, AA Oyemade, AT Fajolu and BO Balogun in Turkey for $1.4million scam in Denmark.

They are all accused of hacking international companies’ emails, learning about their business partners and then using duplicate websites to fraud them.

According to a police source, the Danish police warned their Turkish counterparts through Interpol back in May that a Denmark-based Turkish company’s e-mail system was breached and more than $1.4 million, as well as fake invoices, were sent to a front company in Turkey.

It was gathered that the company paid money into some accounts in Turkey, and an investigation by Turkish Cybercrime Department led to the arrest of Otunba Cash and his gang members including the Turkish ED, ZI and N.M, whose companies were used as fonts.

During police raid at their luxury hotel, they confiscated 17 mobile phones, 15 sim cards, 3 flash memory, 4 computers, 1 memory card, $85k, €5k, 5 necklaces, 3 bracelets, 2 handcuffs, 2 rings, 1 earring, Rolex watch, numerous crime documents and a luxury car from the Nigerian fraudster.

Below are photos of the luxurious lifestyle of Otunba Cash.