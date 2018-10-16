Madagascar Reach Africa Cup Of Nations For First Time

Madagascar won a place at the Africa Cup of Nations tournament for the first time when they triumphed 1-0 at home against Equatorial Guinea in Group A on Tuesday.

Thailand-based midfielder Njiva Rakotoharimalala scored the only goal four minutes before half-time on the huge Indian Ocean island. Victory lifted the ‘Barea’ (prized cattle) to 10 points from four games and beyond the reach of Equatorial Guinea and Sudan in a four team mini-league from which the top two qualify.

It was the second 1-0 victory for the Malagasy over the Equatoguineans within four days after captain Faneva Ima Andriatsima scored the winner in west Africa last Saturday. Madagascar are the first country apart from hosts Cameroon to secure a place at the biennial African football showcase, with the 2019 edition set for June 15 to July 13.

They qualified despite having to play a preliminary tie, won 4-2 on aggregate against Sao Tome e Principe, and being seeded fourth behind Senegal, Equatorial Guinea and Sudan.