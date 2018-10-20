Football, Uncategorized

Madrid 1 Levante 2: ‘Courtois getting exposed for the fraud he is in La-liga.’ Fans Troll Real Madrid Goal Keeper, Thibaut Courtois, For Conceding This Cheap Goal( Video)

Real Madrid’s woe continued after they were beaten by Levante 2-1 at Santiago Bernabeu today in the domestic league. The European champions have now gone 5 games without a win across all competition.

The visitors opened the scoring in the 7th minute after some slack defending from the home team allowed them to run through on goal. But it was the Los Blancos shot stopper that raced out of his area that made the goal so easy for the visitor as he was nutmeg with relative ease and the ball ended into the back of the net.

With the defeat today, they have now gone outside the champions league spot.

Video below:

The Belgian has gone on to conceded 7 goals in just 7 LaLiga games since his move to Real Madrid  in the summer and fans are not happy with this. They have been on social media firing shots at the big Belgian.

What they are saying:

