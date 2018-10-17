News Feed

Man allegedly shoots kinsman to death in Enugu

The Enugu State Police Command has arrested one Emmanuel Ogbu, for allegedly killing his kinsman, Mr Chukwuma Nwankwo, in Imeama-Ugbawka community, Nkanu East Local Government Area of the State.

The spokesman of the command, SP Ebere Amaraizu, in a statement to NAN, said the incident occurred on October 14 at about 11am.

Amaraizu stated that the suspect after a quarrel with the kinsman allegedly shot him to death.

His words, “We gathered that a quarrel ensued between the two of them over a yet-to-be established issue.

“Following the quarrel, a fight broke out between two of them and at a point, the deceased reportedly had a chance and escaped from the grip of the suspect and ran to his house.

“But the suspect later laid hand on a gun and allegedly pursued him to his parlour from where he allegedly shot the victim at the back with the single barrel gun; the victim was later confirmed dead.

“The corpse of the deceased was deposited at General Hospital Agbani, in Nkanu West Local Government Area for autopsy.’’

