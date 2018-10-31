News Feed

Man Arrested After Stealing Inside Church After Deliverance In Lagos

A 28-year old man, Chibuike Sunday, who went to a popular church in Lagos for deliverance has proved the pastor wrong by stealing the church megaphone without being caught during the service.

The incident happened at the undisclosed church located at Cele Mile 2 area of Lagos where Mr. Sunday went for deliverance.

According to Sunday, he went to the church for prayers; the presiding pastor told him that he needed deliverance and he agreed to be delivered. He said that after the deliverance, he stole their megaphone and sold it.

Sunday made the revelation before the Isolo Magistrates court where he was arraigned for stealing foot wears from a store at Cele Bus Stop and he was caught.

He pleaded guilty and informed the court that it was not the first time he stole; he then told the court how he stole at the church.
Sunday who hails from Ebonyi State said that after he stole the foot wears, he sold them for N15,000 and sent part of the money to his family in the village.

The prosecutor, Inspector Oje Uagbale, presented the facts before the court and asked the court that from his confessional statement before the court, it was clear that Sunday was a habitual criminal that will not change. He asked the court to sentence him accordingly to serve as deterrent.

The Presiding Magistrate, Mrs. O.A. Teluwo, found him guilty as charged.

The court sentenced him to six months without an option of fine. Thus, he was taken to the prison custody where he will serve his term.

You may also like

Shi’ite Protests: What Really Happened – IMN

Saudi Arabia Arrests 17 Women For Taking Part In Halloween Party

Shi’ite Members Bury Six Of Their Members Killed In Face-Off With Security Agents (Photo)

How Ooni Of Ife Fell In Love With His Virgin Wife

How a married pastor accused of being a serial rapist was nabbed after he allegedly raped 19-year-old girl in Anambra

Lady Selling Banana Causes Stir With Her Backside

Witness Insists Synagogue Church Complied With Lagos Building Development Rules

Alleged Kidnappers Of 5 NYSC Corps Members Finally Arrested By Police In Imo (Photo)

Army Finds Body Of Missing General Alkali

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *