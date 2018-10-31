Man Arrested After Stealing Inside Church After Deliverance In Lagos

A 28-year old man, Chibuike Sunday, who went to a popular church in Lagos for deliverance has proved the pastor wrong by stealing the church megaphone without being caught during the service.

The incident happened at the undisclosed church located at Cele Mile 2 area of Lagos where Mr. Sunday went for deliverance.

According to Sunday, he went to the church for prayers; the presiding pastor told him that he needed deliverance and he agreed to be delivered. He said that after the deliverance, he stole their megaphone and sold it.

Sunday made the revelation before the Isolo Magistrates court where he was arraigned for stealing foot wears from a store at Cele Bus Stop and he was caught.

He pleaded guilty and informed the court that it was not the first time he stole; he then told the court how he stole at the church.

Sunday who hails from Ebonyi State said that after he stole the foot wears, he sold them for N15,000 and sent part of the money to his family in the village.

The prosecutor, Inspector Oje Uagbale, presented the facts before the court and asked the court that from his confessional statement before the court, it was clear that Sunday was a habitual criminal that will not change. He asked the court to sentence him accordingly to serve as deterrent.

The Presiding Magistrate, Mrs. O.A. Teluwo, found him guilty as charged.

The court sentenced him to six months without an option of fine. Thus, he was taken to the prison custody where he will serve his term.