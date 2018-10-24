Man Climbs Billboard Hanger, Vows To Jump Down Unless Buhari Resigns Within 12 Hours (Photos)

A young man identified as Lawan Faro, has climbed a 40-metre-tall billboard hanger, and vowed to fall off in apparent suicide, unless President Muhammadu Buhari resigns within 12 hours.

While speaking to SaharaReporters, Faro who was seen in Yola, the Adamawa State capital, said his action was necessitated by the “extreme poverty” in the land.

“I think it’s time for Buhari to give way for someone like Atiku Abubakar to lead us out of the present hardship,” he cried.

He threatened to fall off after 12 hours if Atiku Abubakar does not show up to assure him of Buhari’s ouster in 2019.

“I will remain here for 12 hours to show my discontent, and someone not less than Atiku must come here to assure me that this government must be sacked in the forthcoming election.”

Meanwhile, a large crowd gathered at the bottom of the tall billboard hanger, chanting “Sai Baba Buhari!”