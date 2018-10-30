Uncategorized

Man commits suicide after girlfriend sent him s€x video with another man

Man kills himself after he could not bear the heartbreaking video that his girlfriend sent to him where she was seen having s*x with another man.

The lady who sent the s*x video with another man to mock her boyfriend and probably provoke him, never knew it would end in a tragic way as it was gathered that the heartbroken man committed suicide by drinking a poisonous substance.

He reportedly died while being rushed to the hospital.

While photos of the estranged girlfriend have gone viral online as social media users wondered why the lady decided to cause her lover’s death, it was further gathered that the incident occurred recently in Azua, a municipality in the Dominican Republic.




