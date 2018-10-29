Man gets evicted from church for appearing on Daddy Freeze show

A certian young man who goes by the name, Ayilara Oluwaseunfunmi has gone on Facebook to lament after he was evicted from church for appearing on Daddy Freeze Show.

Sharing the news on Facebook, Ayilara Oluwaseunfunmi wrote;

“FINALLY!

I have been evicted from my current place of worship today for my appearance on Daddy Freeze Show.

JESUS IS LORD.”

Daddy Freeze who also reacted to the claim, wrote;

“The church has become the ‘world’ that Jesus warned us about. The principalities and powers are not your aunty in the village ‘doing’ you, rather they are behind pulpits.

–

Don’t worry brother, the #FreeNation in Christ will help you.

–

What are they afraid of? What do they have to hide? -“