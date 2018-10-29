Uncategorized

Man gets evicted from church for appearing on Daddy Freeze show

A certian young man who goes by the name, Ayilara Oluwaseunfunmi has gone on Facebook to lament after he was evicted from church for appearing on Daddy Freeze Show.

Sharing the news on Facebook, Ayilara Oluwaseunfunmi wrote;

“FINALLY!
I have been evicted from my current place of worship today for my appearance on Daddy Freeze Show.
JESUS IS LORD.”

Daddy Freeze who also reacted to the claim, wrote;

“The church has become the ‘world’ that Jesus warned us about. The principalities and powers are not your aunty in the village ‘doing’ you, rather they are behind pulpits.

Don’t worry brother, the #FreeNation in Christ will help you.

What are they afraid of? What do they have to hide? -“




Tags

You may also like

Busty lady claims she slept with Paul Okoye in her dreams, the singer reacts

‘You will surely be missed Daddy’ – Mercy Johnson mourns Late Chief Tony Anenih

Super Eagles stars Ahmed Musa, Wilfred Ndidi & Kelechi Iheanacho mourn Leicester City owner

Teebillz shakes off “fever” to party hard with his friends (Video)

Nnamdi Kanu appears on Israeli National TV, says Nigeria rejected his demands

We are learning ‘Shaku Shaku’ dance steps for our campaign – Yemi Osinbajo

Actress Omoni Oboli & her husband Nnamdi are celebrating 18 years of being happily married

Leicester City confirms the death of billionaire owner Vichai Srivaddhanaprabha who died in a helicopter crash

Apostle Johnson Suleman gives 78 years old woman N1.5Million, places her on Life Salary

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *