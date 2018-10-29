Uncategorized

Man left with a sprained pen*s after muscular lady aggressively had s*x with him

A man from USA named, Fredo Montana laments on social media narrating how he had a date with a muscular lady and how he is presently at the hospital with a sprained pen!s, fractured ribs and blood clot.

Fredo says they met online and it was a blind date. The lady arranged they meet physically, and offered to be responsible for their dinner bills.

Fredo accepted, came for the dinner, ate and drank and told the lady they could call it a ‘night’ but he said, she allegedly pulled him by the d*ck and dragged him home!

Long story cut short, when she pulled, he knew he was the girl for the night.




