News Feed

Man publicly disgraced by a prostitute in Lagos (Video)

A man was, this morning, disgraced by a sex worker at Ajao estate, Lagos, following a disagreement over money.

It was gathered that the duo agreed to N10k for an all-night romp, but the man, first of all, took the lady to a nightclub before they returned home around 5a.m for the horizontal tango.

When it was time for the lady to leave, she was given N2k as the man insisted that she only serviced him for less that 2 hours, as against their initial all-night agreement, however, the lady insisted on collecting N10k, hence the public disgrace.

Watch the video below;

Tags

You may also like

See The Wedding Dress A Nigerian Designer Reportedly Collected ₦1.8 Million To Make

This Picture Of A Woman With Curly Hair Has Left Many People Confused (See Why)

Netflix Cancels Iron Fist After Two Seasons

6 Soldiers Injured, As They Gun Down Dreaded Boko Haram Terrorists During A War In Borno

Seyi Shay covers Savvy Magazine’s Latest Issue (photo)

Dino Melaye Survives Another Assasination Attempt, Nigerians React

President Buhari Places Travel Ban on 50 Prominent Nigerians

2019 Presidency: Doyin Okupe Analyses Buhari’s Chances of Winning with Stats

Watch YE “Kanye West” Dance to Wizkid’s Groove

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *