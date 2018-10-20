Man set to marry 2 wives on the same day in Delta State

A certain prince who goes by the name Obukeni Prince Monday Ochendu from the family of His Royal Majesty Edward Obukeni 1 (Jp) Ovie Of Igbide Kingdom in Delta State, has announced that he is getting married to 2 ladies next Saturday, October 27th.

Brides of the Nigerian prince have been identified as Miss Ufuoma Ozoro and Miss Oghale Andrew, and it was gathered that their wedding ceremony will take place at Uruwhre Quarter, Igbide Kingdom Isoko South Local Government Area of the state.

Sharing his pre-wedding photos on Facebook, he wrote;

“The date is 27 October 2018 you all are invited”