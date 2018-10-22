Man who rode bicycle from Owerri to Abuja for Atiku, collapses

Uche Dubem, a Psychology graduate of the Imo State University, who rode a bicycle from Owerri to Abuja in support of Atiku Abubakar’s presidential ambition, has been hospitalised at the National Hospital in Abuja.

Dubem arrived Abuja, last week, after taking off from Shoprite, Owerri, Imo State, on October 13. According to him, he went to urinate but suddenly had a shock in his head which made him lose consciousness.

“When I woke up I found myself in the hospital; the National Hospital. Series of tests were conducted and at the end of the day my BP was about 300. But now I am getting okay,” he said.