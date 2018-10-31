News Feed

Man Won N24m With N1,500 On Nairabet, Akin Alabi Cries Out

The founder of NairaBET, one of the betting companies in Nigeria, Oloye Akin Alabi, has cried out after a man won N24million with N1,500 on his platform.

According to the APC candidate for Egbeda/Ona Ara House of Representatives, it must be the work of PDP and ADC. Read below;

“So this guy won over N24m with N1,500 on @NairaBET. Some people have forgotten that I have an election to fund. Haba. �‍♀️ This must be the work of PDP and ADC. The guy suppose donate to my campaign. � For those that know how to check betslips, the number is 178549440.”

He continued;

“Some people are just wicked. I’m planning a political campaign and this one is now chopping all the money �‍♀️ NairaBET we created to just be playing o, somebody is now planning to send me to my village

