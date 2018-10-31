Man Won N24m With N1,500 On Nairabet, Akin Alabi Cries Out

The founder of NairaBET, one of the betting companies in Nigeria, Oloye Akin Alabi, has cried out after a man won N24million with N1,500 on his platform.

According to the APC candidate for Egbeda/Ona Ara House of Representatives, it must be the work of PDP and ADC. Read below;

“So this guy won over N24m with N1,500 on @NairaBET. Some people have forgotten that I have an election to fund. Haba. �‍ This must be the work of PDP and ADC. The guy suppose donate to my campaign. � For those that know how to check betslips, the number is 178549440.”

He continued;

“Some people are just wicked. I’m planning a political campaign and this one is now chopping all the money �‍ NairaBET we created to just be playing o, somebody is now planning to send me to my village