Manchester United Will Never Win The Premier League – Paul Scholes

Paul Scholes, an English former footballer who played his entire professional career for Manchester United says Manchester United cannot win the Premier League title with Romelu Lukaku as their lead striker, because since joining Manchester United from Everton in 2017, Lukaku has scored 20 league goals in 44 games for the club.

Lukaku has scored four league goals this season for United but his last came against Watford on September 15.

He’s since gone six games without scoring for his club but he did score twice for Belgium against Switzerland in the UEFA Nations League last week.

This weekend, Lukaku will come up against his former club Chelsea at Stamford Bridge with United in need of three points to keep in touch with the league leaders.

But Scholes doesn’t believe Lukaku has enough quality to lead United to their first title since 2013.

“I’m just not sure you are ever going to win the league with a goal scorer like him,” he told ESPN.

“I don’t think his play outside of the box is good enough.

“I’m not sure if he works hard enough but he’s still a young man who has done well and scored a lot of goals.

“He’s quick and strong, but Lukaku is one of many United players who look like they’re short of confidence.

“I don’t think he realises how good he can be, but he needs help because who else can play centre-forward at United now?”

When it was suggested Anthony Martial or Marcus Rashford could play up front, Scholes added: “Maybe, but they look like wingers. And they’re getting slagged off by the manager.