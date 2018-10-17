Manchester United Won’t Win Premier League With Romelu Lukaku – Paul Scholes

Paul Scholes has claimed that Manchester United striker Romelu Lukaku lacks the all-round quality required to guide the club to major honours.

Romelu Lukaku has a now scored 20 goals in 40 Premier League starts for Man Utd since joining from Everton in a £75m deal in July 2017.

A scoreless run of six matches has led to questions being asked of Lukaku’s ability, however, and Scholes is not convinced that the 25-year-old is the type of striker that suits former club United.

“I’m just not sure you are ever going to win the league with a goalscorer like him,” he told ESPN. “I don’t think his play outside of the box is good enough.

“I’m not sure if he works hard enough but he’s still a young man who has done well and scored a lot of goals. He’s quick and strong, but Lukaku is one of many United players who look like they’re short of confidence.

“I don’t think he realises how good he can be, but he needs help because who else can play centre-forward at United now?”