ManUtd 0 Juve 1: Cristiano Ronaldo Wins It For Juventus With This ‘Sumptuous Assist’ For Dybala(Video)

Juventus takes control of group H after beating Manchester United by a lone goal at Old Trafford during their third group match at the ongoing UEFA champions league tournament. They now have 9 points while their closest opponent, Manchester United, have 4 points while the duo of Valencia and Young Boys have 2 points and 1 point respectively.

Prematch talk had focused on the home coming of Portuguese super star, Cristiano Ronaldo, to Old Trafford and the five times Ballon D’Or didn’t disappoint as he laid a beautiful assist for Argentine International, Paulo Dybala, to bundle home in the 16th minute after a marauding run through the flank.

Video below: