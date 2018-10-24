Football

Manutd 0 Juve 1: Fans Accuse Nemanja Matic Of Being Responsible For The Only Goal Conceded

Manchester United bowed to a 16th minute goal from Argentina International, Paulo Dybala, after resisting the visitors for a larger part of the opening minutes.

The goal which proved to be the decider of the match was conceded after Cristiano Ronaldo who won his first Ballon D’or award as a Manchester United’s player surged forward on a marauding run down the right flank and put in a low cross into the Red Devils area that was met by Paulo Dybala after running behind Matic.

As a result of the goal scored, fans and football lovers have been on social media trolling the Serbian, Matic. While some are of the opinion that he should have closed down Paulo Dybala, other feel he could have made a tackle or clear the ball out outright.

