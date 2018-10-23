ManUtd 0 Juventus: Fans Throw Mud At Man Utd Players For Lack Of Character

Manchester United were roundly beaten in every department by Juventus today during their Champions league match in a manner that suggests that their 2-2 draw at Stamford Bridge over the weekend was just paper over the crack.
With the scores at 1-0, they carried on as if nothing was at stake and they didn’t exhibit any trait of urgency when they had the ball.
David De Gea was their best player during the encounter as he kept the ball out of his net with numerous World class saves to keep the scoreline at 1-0.
As a result of their unimpressive showings during the match, fans and football lovers have been on social media calling them out.
What they are saying:
Rashford has a potato for a football brain. Literally no idea where space is.
— 'Drawty' (@DrawtyDevil) October 23, 2018
Rashford has no footballing brain
Lukaku is about 4 stone overweight in muscle & about 4 months old in terms of controlling a football ability
Matic runs like he’s got arthritis and plays like a grandad
Pogba trots like he’s out for a gentle jog
Young defends like a winger
— 'Drawty' (@DrawtyDevil) October 23, 2018
Lukaku – shit
Rashford- shit
Matrial – meh
Shaw – meh
Young – shit
Mata – meh
Pogba – shit
Matic – shit
Smalling – shit
Lindelof – meh
DeGea – bloody amazing #MANJUV #mufc
— Sasan (@SasaRadan) October 23, 2018
Jose no wan make change. So for hin eye, Lukaku and Rashford be Zidane and Maradona. #MUFC #UCL
— Man United in Pidgin (@ManUtdInPidgin) October 23, 2018