ManUtd 0 Juventus: Fans Throw Mud At Man Utd Players For Lack Of Character

Manchester United were roundly beaten in every department by Juventus today during their Champions league match  in a manner that suggests that their 2-2 draw at Stamford Bridge over the weekend was just paper over the crack.

With the scores at 1-0, they carried on as if nothing was at stake and they didn’t exhibit any trait of urgency when they had the ball.

David De Gea was their best player during the encounter as he kept the ball out of his net with numerous World class saves to keep the scoreline at 1-0.

As a result of their unimpressive showings during the match, fans and football lovers have been on social media calling them out.

What they are saying:

