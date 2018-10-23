ManUtd 0 Juventus: Fans Throw Mud At Man Utd Players For Lack Of Character

Manchester United were roundly beaten in every department by Juventus today during their Champions league match in a manner that suggests that their 2-2 draw at Stamford Bridge over the weekend was just paper over the crack.

With the scores at 1-0, they carried on as if nothing was at stake and they didn’t exhibit any trait of urgency when they had the ball.

David De Gea was their best player during the encounter as he kept the ball out of his net with numerous World class saves to keep the scoreline at 1-0.

As a result of their unimpressive showings during the match, fans and football lovers have been on social media calling them out.

What they are saying:

Rashford has a potato for a football brain. Literally no idea where space is. — 'Drawty' (@DrawtyDevil) October 23, 2018

Rashford has no footballing brain Lukaku is about 4 stone overweight in muscle & about 4 months old in terms of controlling a football ability Matic runs like he’s got arthritis and plays like a grandad Pogba trots like he’s out for a gentle jog Young defends like a winger — 'Drawty' (@DrawtyDevil) October 23, 2018

Lukaku – shit

Rashford- shit

Matrial – meh

Shaw – meh

Young – shit

Mata – meh

Pogba – shit

Matic – shit

Smalling – shit

Lindelof – meh

DeGea – bloody amazing #MANJUV #mufc — Sasan (@SasaRadan) October 23, 2018