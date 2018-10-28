Football

ManUtd 2 Everton 1: Don Jazzy Leads Fans Reactions To Martial’s ‘Screamer’ (video)

Anthony Martial ensured that Manchester United returned to winning ways after losing to Juventus during their Champions league match in the Midweek.

The skillful attacker scored a superb second half goal to give the Red Devils a comfortable cushion against Everton during their premier league meeting yesterday at Old Trafford.

With the scores at 1-0, the Toffees committed men forward in search of an equaliser before Paul Pogba’s teasing pass was lashed on to by the French man and the visitors goal keeper was helpless.

Everton pulled one back and began to mount pressure on the Red Devils defence but they held on and ran away with the 2-1 win.

Anthony Martial whose goal for the Red Devils today is the third league game running – netting the decisive goal.

Manchester United would now move up to 12th position as a result of the victory.

The goal below:

Nigerian musician, Don Jazzy who seems to be a Manchester United’s fans then took to his twitter handle at the end of the match to react.

What he said:

