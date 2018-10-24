News Feed, Sports

Marcos Alonso Signs New Contract At Chelsea

Chelsea star, Marcos Alonso has signed a new contract that will keep him at the club until at least 2023.
The 27-year-old said he signed the contract because he wanted to stay at the club for more years.

Alonso joined the Blues in 2016 from Fiorentina, and has established himself as a key player for the West London club.

“I am so happy to stay here longer and to keep playing for one of the best teams in the world,” Alonso told the club’s official website.

“It’s been a very good two seasons and I am looking forward to more.”

Chelsea’s Director, Marina Granovskaia added: “We are delighted to be extending Marcos’ contract.

“In the past two seasons he has developed into an important player for the club, demonstrating his outstanding ability and a fantastic attitude that has helped him become a Premier League champion and Spain international.”

