Uncategorized

Masquerade seen with his bible and crucifix in Agulu, Anambra State

Some Residents of Agulu, Anambra State were surprised at the scary appearance of a masquerade holding a copy of the Holy Bible and the crucifix in its hands while gallivanting for it’s normal duties.

It seems this masquerade intended to head out for evangelism in the South-eastern part of Nigeria.

The masquerade held some religious materials linked with the Christian faith as it donned a scary traditional costume.

It’s a rarity to see a masquerade carry a Holy Bible and a crucifix which are not in consonace with the traditional values of the African scociety.




Tags

You may also like

India unveils the world’s tallest statue in celebration of her unity

BBNaija Star, Leo Dasilva gets robbed in Lagos traffic

If you want prosperity, go to work not church – Reno Omokri tells Nigerians

“Buhari is by far the most successful fraudster in the history of Nigeria” – Eedris Abdulkareem

Photos from Buhari’s meeting with South-south governors

Nigerian doctors separate conjoined twins in Abuja (Photo)

Governor Ambode to step aside for a 14-year-old girl as the head of government for 24 hours (Photos)

Ooni Of Ife Reportedly Buys His New Queen, Prophetess Naomi A Mansion And 2 Luxurious Cars

Presidential candidate, Donald Duke reveals how much money he made in 3years

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *