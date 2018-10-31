Masquerade steps out with his bible and crucifix in Agulu, Anambra State (Photos)

Residents of Agulu, Anambra State were stunned by the scary appearance of a masquerade which had a copy of the Holy Bible and the crucifix in its hands.

It seems this masquerade intended to head out for evangelism in the South-eastern part of Nigeria.

The masquerade held some religious materials linked with the Christian faith as it donned a scary traditional costume.

It’s a rarity to see a masquerade carry a Holy Bible and a crucifix which are not in consonace with the traditional values of the African scociety.