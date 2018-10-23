Mavado comes under heavy backlash after portraying himself as God

Jamaican Dance Hall singer, Mavado has come under some serious backlash from christian fans who accused him of blasphemy after he portrayed himself as God in a photo he posted on his social media timeline.

Sources however mentioned that the image is the cover art for an upcoming project from the dancehall singer.

But it’s his Christian fans whom he angered the most with the photo.

“Mavado I am a huge fan but this pic right here don’t sit well with me as a God-fearing woman, please take it down, we don’t do the mockery thing around here,” one female fan wrote.

Another added:

“You wrong bro never you come pair yourself to God, only time will tell all of you who are defending this.”