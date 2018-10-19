May D excited as he welcomes son with Swedish fiancee, Carolina

Singer, May D is so elated as he welcomes son with his Swedish fiancee, Carolina Wassmuth.

The singer shared a photo of himself cradling the newborn child in bed, he disclosed that he welcomed his son on Thursday, October 18, 2018 with his Swedish fiancee, Carolina Wassmuth.

May D who confirmed report of expecting a baby with his fiancee, by sharing a photo of his girlfriend on his Instagram page.

He wrote;

Looking sexy AF!! 🤩🤩🤩🤩🤩🤩🤩🤩🤩🤩🤩🤩🤩🤩🤩🤩🤩🤩🤩🤩😍😍😍😍😍😍😍😍😍#iyabeji …SEE THE LOVE WEY I GET FOR YOU NA!!! ………….. finish it for me abeg!!

He also proposed to Carolina Wassmuth. Mr May D who shared the news on his Instagram page wrote;

She said YESSSS!!

Carolina Wassmuth on the other hand wrote;

I WOULD HAVE SAID YES 4 YEARS AGO BUT YOU TOOK YOUR TIME 😂 would say yes a million times again