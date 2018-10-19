Uncategorized

May D excited as he welcomes son with Swedish fiancee, Carolina

Singer, May D is so elated as he welcomes son with his Swedish fiancee, Carolina Wassmuth.

The singer shared a photo of himself cradling the newborn child in bed, he disclosed that he welcomed his son on Thursday, October 18, 2018 with his Swedish fiancee, Carolina Wassmuth.

May D who confirmed report of expecting a baby with his fiancee, by sharing a photo of his girlfriend on his Instagram page.

He wrote;

Looking sexy AF!! 🤩🤩🤩🤩🤩🤩🤩🤩🤩🤩🤩🤩🤩🤩🤩🤩🤩🤩🤩🤩😍😍😍😍😍😍😍😍😍#iyabeji …SEE THE LOVE WEY I GET FOR YOU NA!!! ………….. finish it for me abeg!!

He also proposed to Carolina Wassmuth. Mr May D who shared the news on his Instagram page wrote;

She said YESSSS!!

Carolina Wassmuth on the other hand wrote;

I WOULD HAVE SAID YES 4 YEARS AGO BUT YOU TOOK YOUR TIME 😂 would say yes a million times again

Tags

You may also like

10 Things You Need To Know About Ooni Of Ife's New Wife, Shilekunola Moronke Naomi

10 Things You Need To Know About Ooni Of Ife’s New Wife, Shilekunola Moronke Naomi

President Buhari discloses where his votes will come from in 2019 Election

Daddy Freeze react to wedding of Ooni of Ife and Prophetess Naomi Oluwaseyi

‘Be good to people for no reason’ – Regina Daniels tells her fans as she shares some new photos on her IG Page

‘Beauty isn’t in just what we become’ – Cee-C writes as she releases fresh professional photos on social media

Kenya’s Sexiest Pastor, Lucy Natasha dazzles her fans with her expensive lifestyle

Nollywood Actress questions why God has refused to heal her depression

Actress Kehinde and filmmaker Odukoya so elated as they welcome another son

Ooni of Ife’s new bride, Prophetess Naomi Oluwaseyi’s website crashes due to traffic and her Instagram followers doubles

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *