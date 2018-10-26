May God deliver us from this man – Fani-Kayode reacts to Buhari not submitting his WAEC certificate to INEC

People’s Democratic Party (PDP) chieftain, Mr Femi Fani- Kayode has reacted to president Muhammad Buhari’s not ‘allegedly’ submitting his West African Examination Council (WAEC) certificate to the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

According to the former Aviation minister, accused the President of saying his certificate is with the military. He queried why Buhari being the Commander in Chief for the last couple of years, didn’t deem it necessary to retrieve it.

The former minister, who has been a strong opposition voice against the president made this known via his Twitter handle on Friday. He wrote:

Once again Buhari has refused to submit his WAEC certificate to INEC. Once again he says that it is with the military authorities.

Even though he has been Commander in Chief for the last few years he has been unable to retrieve them.

May God save Nigeria from this man.