Meet Real Madrid’s ‘New Zidane’ – Santiago Solari

Following Real Madrid sacking of their head coach, Julen Lopetegui, after overseeing the Los Blancos worst start to a season in 17 years, Argentine former footballer, Santiago Solari, was announced as caretaker coach.

Recall that Zinedine Zidane was first appointed as a caretaker coach following the sack of former Real Madrid Coach, Rafael Benitez. He then went on to turn the team’s fortune around in just a little time.

Just like Zidane, Solari is also without first team dug out experience but has been with Real Madrid as a junior level coach since 2013 and was the Castilla’ team coach before his appointment.

Below are facts about the Los Blancos new hire: