Meet Real Madrid’s ‘New Zidane’ – Santiago Solari

Following Real Madrid sacking of their head coach, Julen Lopetegui, after overseeing the Los Blancos worst start to a season in 17 years, Argentine former footballer, Santiago Solari, was announced as caretaker coach.
Recall that Zinedine Zidane was first appointed as a caretaker coach following the sack of former Real Madrid Coach, Rafael Benitez. He then went on to turn the team’s fortune around in just a little time.
Just like Zidane, Solari is also without first team dug out experience but has been with Real Madrid as a junior level coach since 2013 and was the Castilla’ team coach before his appointment.
Below are facts about the Los Blancos new hire:
- Santiago Hernán Solari Poggio (born 7 October 1976) is an Argentine retired footballer who played mostly as a left midfielder during his playing days.
- Solari began working as a coach in 2013, going on to spend several years associated with Real Madrid in different capacities but has never managed a first team just like Zidane
- Solari came from a sporting family: his father, Eduardo, and two of his four siblings, younger Esteban and David, were also footballers
- Solari was mainly known for his dribbling skills, although he was also an accurate passer and was capable of striking the ball from distance with both feet during his playing days
- Solari had his best individual season in 1999–2000 when he scored six goals in 34 matches