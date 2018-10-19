Meet The Beautiful New Bride Of Ooni Of Ife- Evangelist Naomi

The Ooni of Ife, Oba Adeyeye Ogunwusi has found a new bride, one year after his marriage to Olori Wuraola crashed. ‘You are welcome home my beautiful and adorable queen.’ He declared.

The elated Ooni released a statement on social media introducing the new queen to the world with a great caption:

“I waited patiently upon the Almighty the King of kings, he eventually did it in the midst of many trials.Shilekunola, Moronke, Naomi; the greatest Arsenal you can apply on this highly revered throne with many rules and regulations in the midst of undiluted tradition, heritage and culture is the “Fear Of God In You”, which is the beginning of your wisdom on this throne of Oduduwa.You are welcome home my beautiful and adorable queen.#OoniOfIfe #Otisese”

Shilekunola, Moronke, Naomi is the Founder/President of En-Heralds- an interdenominal ministry based in Akure, Ondo state. She started public ministry at the age of eighteen and became a full time evangelist in October 2011. She has six siblings and is in her 20s.