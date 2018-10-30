News Feed

Meet The Pretty Female Corper Who Became A Sensation In Cross River (Photos)

The young lady named Promise Oberiko, made her presence felt during her one-year service in Ogoja area, garnering every available awards, at the end of her service year.
Her most impressive act of humanity was shuttling between Ogoja and Calabar, last month, to bring the plight of the “roaming lunatic family of 5” to the attention of the public and appropriate authorities.
The mentally unstable family, Mr Ben, his wife and three kids are now receiving medical care and undergoing rehabilitation at the Federal Psychiatric Hospital in Calabar, all thanks to the help from the young lady.
Progress Oberiko, had taken to her Facebook page to share the story of the inseparable family of 5 battling mental illness in Ogoja, Cross River State.
According to Oberiko, she always wondered why a whole family would be plagued with insanity. But one of the interesting things she noticed about them was their effective skills of communication.

