Meet The World’s Youngest Billionaire Who Poses In Insta Snaps Smoking Cigars On Jet Skis (Photos)

At 25 years old, Norway’s Gustav Magnar Witzoe is the world’s youngest male billionaire, according to Forbes.

He’s also the third youngest billionaire on the planet, after two women from his home country.

In one shot he poses with a dog on a jet ski

Most of his £2.35 billion came from his family’s Norwegian fishing empire, SalMar ASA, one of the world’s largest producers of salmon.

In 2013 his father, Gustav Witzoe, gave him a stake in the company which he founded.

Forbes reported the fish farming company is one of Norway’s largest industries, with more than 130,000 tonnes of salmon harvested in 2016.

Gustav earned the title, according to Business Insider, by having the largest fortune in Norway based on capital in the country.

But the blond heir, who hails from the island of Frøya outside Trondheim Not, isn’t interested in taking over his father’s company.

“You can’t just demand to be the boss of such a big organisation,” he told Norwegian newspaper Dagbladet in June, as translated by Business Insider.

“You have to be suited to it. If there are alternatives, the best man or woman must get the job. There is so much at stake — values, jobs, crucial factors.”

Instead, Gustav is busy pursuing a modelling career.

He’s signed with Norway’s Team Models and frequently posts Instagram photos of himself jetsetting to luxury destinations for his 69,000 followers.

He’s also investing in European start-ups like Snapchat competitor Gobi and Key Bulter, which helps Airbnb hosts with maintenance issues.

Gustav has given followers a glimpse at how the other half live, documenting his lavish life on his Instagram account which boasts 80,000 followers.

He told Dagbladet his parents initially regretted handing over their fortunes to him at such a young age.

“They believe they should have taken more time to think it over,” Gustav said. “That’s due probably to my being shoved out into the public limelight. It was very strange at first. It makes you a bit nervous about what people think.”