Mercy Aigbe embraces her Ambode side

Actress, Mercy Aigbe seem to be embracing the Ambode rumour which went viral on social media some weeks ago with a fishy comment she makes on IG.

The actress shared a new photo while revealing how happy she is, saw her joy being linked to Governor Ambode by a follower.

The actress shared a photo with the caption ‘Joy like a river’.

Reacting to the photo, a follower wrote Gov Ambode. The comment however fetched him a response from Mercy Aigbe who wrote;

“My darling it’s spelt her excellency. Not easy to wine with the high and mighty. Oya kill yourself”.

