Mercy Johnson Mourns Tony Anenih

Nollywood actress and SSA on entertainments, arts and culutre to Kogi state governor, Mercy Johnson, has taken to her Instagram page to mourn a former works minister, Tony Anenih, who died on Sunday evening.

The mother of 3 shared a photo of herself and her husband with Anenih and his wife seated together at an event and wrote; “Death leaves a heartache no one can heal,

love leaves a memory no one can steal…

So soft spoken, kind and a father in everyway.

You will surely be missed Daddy.

Our prayers are with the family of Chief Tony Anenih ….

Good Morning Friends..”

Anenih, 85, died on Sunday evening at Cedarcrest Hospital, Abuja, where he was receiving treatment for an undisclosed ailment, a family source said.