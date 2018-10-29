News Feed

Mercy Johnson Mourns Tony Anenih

Nollywood actress and SSA on entertainments, arts and culutre to Kogi state governor, Mercy Johnson, has taken to her Instagram page to mourn a former works minister, Tony Anenih, who died on Sunday evening.

The mother of 3 shared a photo of herself and her husband with Anenih and his wife seated together at an event and wrote;Death leaves a heartache no one can heal,
love leaves a memory no one can steal…
So soft spoken, kind and a father in everyway.
You will surely be missed Daddy.
Our prayers are with the family of Chief Tony Anenih ….
Good Morning Friends..

Anenih, 85, died on Sunday evening at Cedarcrest Hospital, Abuja, where he was receiving treatment for an undisclosed ailment, a family source said.

Tags

You may also like

Leaked Nude Video Of South African Minister, Malusi Gigaba Masturbating

Davido’s DMW Wins Six Awards At 2018 City People Music Awards

N–Power Announces Portal Assessment Date For New Applicants

Man Left Hospitalized With Sprained Penis After Muscular Lady Aggressively Had Sex With Him

Teebillz shakes off “fever” by dancing to Davido’s song (Video)

Yvonne Nelson’s Daughter Ryn is 1 (Cute Photos)

Scores Feared Dead As Indonesian Plane Carrying 188 People Plunges Into The Sea

Vera Sidika shares more messages from her ‘gold digger’ ex, Otile Brown

REVEALED! Why Atiku Chose Peter Obi As Running Mate

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *