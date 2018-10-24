News, Uncategorized

Middle-aged man climbs a billboard in Adamawa State, asks President Buhari to resign within 12hours (Photos)

Lawan Faro, a middle-aged man in has climbed a billboard in Adamawa State and vowed to fall off it unless President Muhammadu Buhari resigns within 12 hours.

Faro said his action was necessitated by the “extreme poverty” in the land.

“I think it’s time for Buhari to give way for someone like Atiku Abubakar to lead us out of the present hardship”, he cried.

He threatened to fall off after 12 hours if Atiku Abubakar does not show up to assure him of Buhari’s ouster in 2019.

“I will remain here for 12 hours to show my discontent, and someone not less than Atiku must come here to assure me that this government must be sacked in the forthcoming election.”

Meanwhile, a large crowd gathered at the bottom of the tall billboard hanger, chanting “Sai Baba Buhari!”

Tags

You may also like

Trending throwback photos of Pastor Chris Oyakhilome

Why I joined Buhari’s APC campaign train – Olusegun Obasanjo’s son opens up

Liberian president George Weah declares free education at public universities

Nigerian lady pleads with guys to stop the habit of taking se.x enhancing drugs

Between actress, Onyii Alex and a fan who wants to see her ‘V’

Cross River mentally ill family gets rescued and hospitalized

Roman goddess fights for Wizkid’s undivided attention and gets bashed by a fan

10 enticing photos of Wizkid and Tiwa Savage from the romantic ‘Fever’ video

Tiwa Savage gives relationship advise amidst Fever Video controversy

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *