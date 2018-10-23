‘Mind your business’ – Ik Ogbonna’s wife, Sonia advise fans who are concerned with her marital crisis

Actor, Ik Ogbonna’s wife Sonia as taken to her instagram to send a message to all her fans who show concern about her marriage problems with her husband.

The Colombian beauty who is currently in France, advised them to mind their business in her post, she wrote:

‘Don’t allow ur data finish on blogs. There is something waaay better then imaginary world u created for yourselves, its called “real life” and something called “your life” and facing it can be super fun and exciting. Trust me, I talk from experience ? I’m really not bothered, if u like continue making order people’s life a priority, but remember nothing is more classy then minding ya own business.’