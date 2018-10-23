Politics, Trending

Minimum wage: FG can afford N30k, its no big deal – Shehu Sani

Senator Shehu Sani has said the government shouldn’t make too much out of paying workers N30,000 as the country can afford it.

The former All Progressives Congress(APC) lawmaker, who dumped the party after he was denied the party’s ticket to go back to senate.

Speaking via his twitter on Tuesday, the federal lawmaker said the fair thing for the federal government to do, is to agree to pay worker the sum which equates to N1,000 per day.

He wrote:

It’s fair and just for the FG to agree to 30k as minimum wage.That means 1k per day.This country can afford more than that in reality.

