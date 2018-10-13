Model buys iPhone from U.K, pays N40k to ship it to Ogun but receives pack of pens instead

A Nigerian model has raised an alarm after she bought an iPhone from U.K, paid for it to be shipped to Abeokuta in Ogun State, but got a pack of pens instead.

The model lamented over the cruelty meted out to her, she paid over 40k for the shipment but got a pack of pens instead.

Read her post below;

“Everything about this country is messed up. Got a brand new iPhone 6s from the UK and decided to bring it down here through DHL while my mates are buying iPhone X,XMax,i decided to cut my coat according to my size,bought what i could afford .

I could have used UPS,FEDEX or any other courier service,but i chose DHL thinking they won’t disappoint,they are good and trustworthy.After paying ₦18,000 to bring it down here.DHL brings a letter on Monday,8th(the estimated day of delivery) saying i had custom dues and other dues to pay amounting to ₦21,632,that’s about ₦40,000 altogether.

Just for the package to arrive on Wednesday,10th and instead of seeing an iPhone 6s,Lo and behold it was a pack of blue biro,i know it is very funny.This is so unfair and cruel,i don’t know who did this or how it happened . I don’t know anyone,I’m not popular but I just hope justice prevails,i can’t have sleepless nights,gather money for months just for someone to take something that belongs to me. I don’t have a big god o edakun😂😭😭😭😭

Tracking number is 8034930330″