‘Morata And Giroud All Season 3 Goals, Loftus Cheek In One Game: 3 goals’ – What Fans Are Saying About Chelsea’s Hatrick Hero Is A Must Read

Chelsea thrashed BATE Borisov three goals to one during their EUROPA league third group stage match at Stamford Bridge this evening to pull clear at the top of the group L table. All their goals were scored by loan returnee, Loftus Cheek.

Chelsea who were winning their first three group stage matches in a major European competition for the first time since 2010/11 needed only two minutes to open the scoring through Loftus before he added a second six minutes later. He then went on to complete his hatrick in the 79th minute.

With the hatrick today, the 22 years old England International has now equaled the combined tally of both Morata and Giroud for the season in view.

As a result of this, fans and football lovers have been on social media calling out these two first choice strikers

What fans are saying:

