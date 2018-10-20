News Feed

Mourinho Receives Apology From Chelsea After Being Involved In Touchline Bust Up

Manchester United were denied a crucial victory away to Chelsea earlier today by a dramatic 96th minute equaliser from substitute Ross Barkley.

However, an excellent game of football was overshadowed by a chaotic melee that occurred in the aftermath involving Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho and Chelsea coach Marco Ianni.

The home side took the lead midway through the first-half when Antonio Rudiger lost Paul Pogba from a corner and powered home a header from eight yards out.

United upped their intensity in the second period though and drew level on 55 minutes through a superbly taken finish from Anthony Martial from close range. The 22-year-old France international then sent the travelling fans into hysteria by curling home brilliantly from the edge of the area on 73 minutes.

The Red Devils looked to be holding on for just their second win in 16 years at Stamford Bridge, until David Luiz slammed a powerful back post header off the post and Barkley smashed home after David De Gea had superbly denied Rudiger’s follow up effort.

Things soon turned ugly on the sidelines though when Chelsea coach Ianni seemed to goad Mourinho before running down the tunnel, with the Portuguese coach losing his cool and chasing after the Blues assistant.

You may also like

Felabration: Seun Kuti Slaps Security Guard At Afrikan Shrine

Tiwa Savage Wears Ordinary Bra As She Poses With Dbanj

James ‘They Didn’t Caught Me’ Obialor To Receive 100k From Bobrisky

EFCC’s 11 Charges Against Fayose

Principal flogs female corps member in Akwa Ibom (Photos)

“Dear son, your daddies are proud of you” – Bisi Alimi declares support for Nigerian guy who recently came out as gay

Actress, Shola Fapson reacts after she was offered a huge sum of money to act in a porn movie

EKSU vs FUNAAB: Students drag each other on Social Media

Timi Dakolo reveals the secret of his successful marriage

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *