‘Mum has been crying and Dad isn’t having it’ – Man says after coming out gay

Weeks after Dan Yomi, the first Nigerian black Student Union president of Bournemouth University, U.K, came out as gay, the young man has revealed that his parents are having a hard time accepting it his sexuality.

Sharing a screenshot of his conversation with his family, he revealed that his Mom has been crying, his Dad is not having it and his siblings have been begging him to consider his family’s status and change his decision.

According to him, he feels free, guilty and confused but the most important thing is that his family is now aware he is gay.

Read the post he shared on Twitter below;

