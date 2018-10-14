My dad’s spirit doesn’t live through you – Seun Kuti slams Kanye West

Seun Kuti has just reacted after listening to Kanye West brag about how he makes the best music in the world.

Kanye took to his IG to say that he makes good music and is also the best act in the planet because the spirits of Fela, Mandela and 2Pac lives through. However Seun Kuti seems not to agree with his claims.

Seun wrote;

“Erm erm on behalf of the Kuti family , I want to state that the spirit of Olufela Anikulapo Kuti isn’t anywhere near Kanye West. @ziggymarley over to you. 🤣🤣🤣😂😂😂 @oldmanebro come get ur boi before I #getthesax”