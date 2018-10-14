Uncategorized

My dad’s spirit doesn’t live through you – Seun Kuti slams Kanye West

Seun Kuti has just reacted after listening to Kanye West brag about how he makes the best music in the world.

Kanye took to his IG to say that he makes good music and is also the best act in the planet because the spirits of Fela, Mandela and 2Pac lives through. However Seun Kuti seems not to agree with his claims.

Seun wrote;

“Erm erm on behalf of the Kuti family , I want to state that the spirit of Olufela Anikulapo Kuti isn’t anywhere near Kanye West. @ziggymarley over to you. 🤣🤣🤣😂😂😂 @oldmanebro come get ur boi before I #getthesax”




Tags

You may also like

Ghanaian dancehall musician Shatta Wale proposes to long time girlfriend Shatta Michy on stage (Video)

“Temi is my one and only girlfriend” – Mr. Eazi tells his fans

I’m open to plastic surgery for slimmer look – Waje tells her fans

Reason why Kizz Daniel & Reekado Banks are not on good terms

Toyin Lawani unfollows Nina after she made up with Miracle in Ghana

Small Doctor’s statement to Buhari not politically motivated – Management

AFCON Qualifiers: Odion Ighalo nets hat trick as Super Eagles trash Libya 4 – 0

Nigerian actor Kanayo O. Kanayo graduates from University of Abuja

Nina follows her in-house romance interest Miracle again on IG, says she has forgiven him

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *