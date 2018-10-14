My music is not the cause of robbers’ attack – ‘Wetin we gain’ singer, Victor AD

Budding singer, Victor AD’s song, Wetin we Gain, is undoubtedly one of the biggest tracks in the country at the moment.

When the singer was recently attacked by armed robbers on his way to a show, many commentators online insinuated that his song, which glorified money-making, probably propelled the attackers into wanting to make money at all costs.

However, in a chat with Sunday Scoop, Victor AD derided such talks. He said:

“It was not something that I have been through before; that was my first time of being robbed. It wasn’t a palatable experience but I give God all the glory. It has nothing to do with my song. At the end of the day, everybody wants to make money.

As long as we are here on earth, our main focus is to make money; after serving God. Nobody wants to be broke. Before I sang the song, armed robbers were in existence.”

On the inspiration behind the song, the singer said:

“It was like a motivation to hustlers who have been working for a long time but have yet to make it big. It was also based on a personal experience; so it was more like a conversation between me and God. If you listen closely to the lyrics of the song, you will realise that I was just trying to motivate people.”

He stated that he wasn’t expecting to become as big as it currently is:

“I never expected it to be this big so soon. I thought it would only be big in the southern part of the country because it was actually the first music video I’ve shot. I didn’t even do a lot of promotional activities for it before the song went viral. The song is actually my sixth single. Some of my earlier songs are Jowo, Body go tell you, Bigger You, among others,” he said.