“My wife had to go to her parents’ house to have her bath everyday” – Fela Durotoye talks about the initial stage of his marriage

Fela Durotoye who is the candidate of Alliance for New Nigeria (ANN), has shared a story about his humble start as a man and how he met his wife while he wallowed in poverty.

He shared a picture of him appearing to propose to his wife, Tara Durotoye about 17 years ago.

The orator used his story attached to the wedding photo to inspire Nigerians struggling with their lives as they lay strong templates for the future.

The post has attracted vast comments on social media.

Read the post below:

“#ThrowbackThursday

Our wedding. 2001

I got married to @taradurotoye in 2001, living in a “one – room – room” in Lagos. .

I was 30 years old and had started my firm, VIP Consulting from my room; where I had a bed (covering a hole in my rug) and a waste basket and chair.

@taradurotoye had to go to her parents house everyday to take a bath, because she couldn’t use our community toilet & bathroom.

And that’s where our dreams began.

We’ve been through so much and have come so far, solely by the Grace of God and a determined work ethic. .

So where ever you might be in your life today.

Even if your life seems as bleak as this wedding picture of ours, know that God hasn’t even gotten started with you.”