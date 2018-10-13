” My wife once blocked me on WhatsApp over an argument” – Timi Dakolo reveals

Singer, Timi Dakolo has revealed in an interview with Saturday Beats that his beloved wife once blocked him on Whatsapp after they had a heated

argument.

He further revealed the most painful thing his wife had ever done to him, saying;

“We were having an argument on WhatsApp one day and she blocked me. Immediately, I drove home. When she returned, she said she did not want to drive while she was angry and that she also wanted me to bring my anger home so that we would talk about it. “Human beings fight but whenever we do, it is not ‘sweet’ simply because my wife does not speak Pidgin English. I am from Bayelsa and when people fight (there), they talk in Pidgin English. But when we have misunderstanding and she speaks fluent English, it is always funny to me and so I laugh.”

On the flip side, he recalled that one of the sweetest things she ever did for him was to plan a family vacation to one of his favourite spots.

“One of the sweetest things she has done is when she planned a vacation for the whole family, even though I contributed half of the money. My favourite vacation spot is Cape Town, South Africa because I like the scenery,”

the singer said.

Further speaking about his wife’s contribution to his life, the rhythm and blues singer described her as the calmness in his life.

He said,



“My wife fixes me and that is the truth. I would love to do everything just like any other creative person but my wife is the one that advises me to make sure I do things one step at a time. “

She is my calmness.

My favourite place is in my house; it is not just my sitting room but my corner of the bed. I can scatter my books everywhere and still know where everything is, but my wife is not that kind of person. She is the type of person that is organized; she likes when everything is well-arranged.

“The secret of my marriage is communication and it is our lifeline. Make your partner your person. Sometimes, it is not love that keeps a relationship but friendship. I can call my wife and tell her that I saw a fine girl and her face could look somehow but we would laugh about it.

“Sometimes when I am heading out, she could joke that I am going to see my girlfriend and we will just laugh about it. On some occasions, I could call her that I would get home late because I would be playing video game with my friends and she would understand.”

Recently, his wife celebrated her birthday and as usual, the singer composed a lovely birthday message for his sweetheart, subtly telling her that he would want another son.

The singer further told Saturday Beats why he would be happy to welcome a new addition to the family.

“As for telling her I want another son, it was a joke but I would not mind. However, when she replied, she told me to focus. The reason I was considering having another son is because my son currently feels like he is the chairman of the house.

“If he wants to watch a television station, he would, so I felt that we should give him someone to worry about or a competition but it is fine,”

the singer said.