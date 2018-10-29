N–Power Announces Portal Assessment Date For New Applicants

N-Power, the federal government’s National Social Investment Programme, has announced date for new applications into N-Build.

The empowerment scheme announced that N-Build portal will be opened on November 5th for new applications.

The scheme shared the information in a statement on its verified Twitter page.

The tweet read: “Good morning, We are pleased to announce that the N-Power Build Portal will be open for new applications between November 5th – 16th, 2018.

“Applicants can apply for any of the 7 trades listed. Please stay tuned to our channels for updates.”