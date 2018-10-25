N30k minimum wage not achievable – presidency

Presidential spokesman, Femi Adesina has said the N30,000 minimum wage increment from N18,000 is not achievable. Femi Adesina, who was on Channels TV on Thursday, said while some state governors were grappling with the current minimum wage, it would be impossible for them to pay N30,000.e

Even when Adesina was asked, if public office holders reducing their pay, would make the new minimum wage being demanded BG Labour achievable, he said he doubted it.

“So if they can’t pay N18,000 and labour is asking for N30,000 and they refuse to come lower, there may be a stalemate which will not be good for the country.

“I think in the spirit of negotiation, labour should not insist on N30,000.”

“Even if they( public servants specially members of the All Progressives Congress) decide not to collect anything, it still doesn’t take care of N30,000 minimum wage; it doesn’t.

“Maybe if the members of the national assembly concede part of their salaries and allowances, it can make a dent on minimum wage. But other office holders dont earn anything outrageous.”