Netherlands vs Germany: Fans Lash At Manuel Neuer For Conceding This ‘Cheap’ Goal(video)

Germany are currently trailing Netherlands by a lone goal in their second group match of the UEFA Nationa league match in Amsterdam, Holland. The goal was scored by Liverpool’s defender, Van Dijk as a result of shoddy goalkeeping from Bayern Munich’s shotstopper, Manuel Neuer.

Former Manchester United’s winger, Memphis Depay, launched a teasing kick into the Germans penalty area where it was met with a header from Ryan Babel, Neuer however, fumbled the ball into the path of Van Dijk and the Red’s defender didn’t make mistake from about 6 yards out.

Video below:

https://twitter.com/BangerVid/status/1051190359894691840

As a result of his error, fans have been on social media calling him out.

What fans are saying:

 

