Netherlands vs Germany: Fans Lash At Manuel Neuer For Conceding This ‘Cheap’ Goal(video)

Germany are currently trailing Netherlands by a lone goal in their second group match of the UEFA Nationa league match in Amsterdam, Holland. The goal was scored by Liverpool’s defender, Van Dijk as a result of shoddy goalkeeping from Bayern Munich’s shotstopper, Manuel Neuer.

Former Manchester United’s winger, Memphis Depay, launched a teasing kick into the Germans penalty area where it was met with a header from Ryan Babel, Neuer however, fumbled the ball into the path of Van Dijk and the Red’s defender didn’t make mistake from about 6 yards out.

Video below:

https://twitter.com/BangerVid/status/1051190359894691840

As a result of his error, fans have been on social media calling him out.

What fans are saying:

Neuer's level has dropped off. Still don't understand how people think that he is a better keeper than De Gea. Times have changed, De Gea is the best keeper in the world, end of discussion. — ¹⁰ (@ClinicaIEden) October 13, 2018

Anyone who says Neuer is the best keeper in the world seriously needs their head checked. — David Christoforo (@ruftim) October 13, 2018

Neuer is finished. MATS >>> — Los Culés🎗️ (@Pweeg0681) October 13, 2018