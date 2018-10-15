“Never help an ungrateful soul” – Bobrisky speaks on Nina and Toyin Lawani’s fallout

Bobrisky, has now involved herself in te ongoing dual between Nina and Toyin Lawani’s that went viral yesterday and he did this in a subtle shade on her IG.

Bobrisky wrote;

“No captions pls… Everyone said I’m wicked I’m not good. Now Good Samaritan don jam her own.. Since yesterday I have no appetite to eat I just dey laugh like mumu. Never help an ungrateful soul”

Toyin Lawani had maintained that she has proof that Miracle was leading Nina on everyday, before dumping her. According to her, Miracle was quite a huge distraction.

Here’s what she wrote below;

“Pls don’t tell me to stop,I’m truly upset ,cause @nina_ivy_won’t talk don’t mean I won’t,that’s her Business,she played the game with her heart,he played it with his head,insult me all you want I will still talk,I’m not Nina ,better recognize,After he made the world think she’s a loose girl which she’s not,cause of what they both displayed on tv,if she’s your sister what would you do?

Lailai we go share that money by force,he should have compensated her,we all know Miracle didn’t do the writeup,we know who wrote it for him,cause he’s still begging ,he enjoy London things change,omoojuorolari,🤣your coins from big brother go soon finish no worry,but the truth is he cheated NINA ,by still leading her on daily,I have proof so don’t push me,telling her to keep you people private and you go publicly to pull this stunt,argue with your ancestors 👑

This will teach all of us not to make a long term decision on a temporary situation,lesson learnt.Happy she’s even more focused on her Businesses now 🙏He was a huge distraction to her.”