NEW MUSIC: EFE – 6pack (Prod. Kayce)

After several released of songs since his return from the Big Brother Naija reality show in 2017 as the winner, Efe decides to explore his vocal strength by singing in this new song – 6Pack and sincerely, he did a great job!

In the lyrics “If you no get money … hide your pack oo” EFE chants on the hook as he goes on to tell us what his view on overtly fit guys is on the Kayce produced track.

We totally love this brand new single and think the fans might end up loving this one.

Without wasting time, get the brand new audio below and enjoy!

DOWNLOAD




