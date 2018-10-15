New photos showing former Nigerian president, Goodluck Jonathan posing with his grandchildren

New photos have emerged showing former Nigerian president, Goodluck Jonathan, posing with his grandchildren.

It will be recalled that the ex-president’s daughter, Faith Edward, recently welcomed a son, with her husband, Prince Godswill Edward.

Faith and her her husband were visited by Jonathan recently and he took some time to show his grandchildren some love.

The elated ex-president reportedly paid the family the visit yesterday, October 14th.

