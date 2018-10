The body of a newborn baby believed to have been dumped by the mother, was found in a well in the northern part of Nigeria.

The baby’s body was found floating in the well by a neighbour who then raised alarm. Residents gathered around the well and fetched the baby out using a fetching bucket.



The baby’s mother is still unknown but efforts are being made to trace her.

Below are some photos from the scene shared on facebook by Musa Adamu ;